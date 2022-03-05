Teucrium Corn Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 4,617 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 337% compared to the typical volume of 1,056 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter worth $51,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter worth $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Teucrium Corn Fund in the fourth quarter worth $248,000.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Teucrium Corn Fund stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.43. Teucrium Corn Fund has a 12 month low of $16.29 and a 12 month high of $27.77.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.