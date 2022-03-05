Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.71 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.69 billion. Texas Instruments posted sales of $4.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $21.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Instruments.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Edward Jones downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $169.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,804,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,842,326. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average is $186.76. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 9,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.