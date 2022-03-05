Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 369.6% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.68.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $156.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 55.69%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

