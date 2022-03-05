Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Increases Dividend to $3.00 Per Share

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 3.00 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75.

Texas Pacific Land has increased its dividend by 118.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Texas Pacific Land has a payout ratio of 23.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Texas Pacific Land to earn $53.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

TPL stock opened at $1,299.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1,222.31. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $10.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.97 by ($0.76). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.35% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land will post 35.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,604,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

