The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 289.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 400,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 47,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock worth $430,808,440 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.16. 6,557,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,273,083. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.71 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.