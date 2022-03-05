The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 150.8% from the January 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have commented on CG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 10,743 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $525,332.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $6,524,771.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 704,973 shares of company stock worth $34,985,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 495.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the third quarter worth $47,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 198.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

