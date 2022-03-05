The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 146.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $62.33 and a one year high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $143.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 156,860 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total value of $13,478,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock valued at $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

About Charles Schwab (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.