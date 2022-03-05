The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Clorox were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $144.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 72.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.24. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $196.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Clorox from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

