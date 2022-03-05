The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
About The Dixie Group (Get Rating)
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
