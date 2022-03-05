The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The Dixie Group stock opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,235,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 971,051 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

