The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €118.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($132.58) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($86.52) price objective on Zalando in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €98.78 ($110.99).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €45.61 ($51.25) on Tuesday. Zalando has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($56.02). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.