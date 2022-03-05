The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $50.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HUN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.78. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntsman will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

