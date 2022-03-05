The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.89 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) will report $4.89 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.99 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported sales of $3.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year sales of $20.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.86 billion to $21.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.29 billion to $21.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GT. Nomura upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ GT traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.49. The company had a trading volume of 13,553,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,583,169. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $13.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.38.

In other Goodyear Tire & Rubber news, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $3,912,149.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth about $1,196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,238,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,562 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 133,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

