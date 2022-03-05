The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock Holdings Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $6,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,328,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,843,000 after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 790,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 52,796 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 70,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $12,610,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 10,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $378,938.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $34.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.75. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $475.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.04 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HAIN shares. Consumer Edge upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.