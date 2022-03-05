The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Raised by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.92. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $58.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

