The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) Receives $24.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Pennant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 839,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,335,000 after acquiring an additional 58,317 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in The Pennant Group by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

PNTG stock opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $425.45 million, a P/E ratio of 51.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $58.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.78.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Pennant Group (Get Rating)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.