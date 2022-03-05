The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor Sells 12,953 Shares

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 12,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $1,988,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE PG opened at $155.14 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.55 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $349,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 455,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 48,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 26,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

