The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,199 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in RealReal were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REAL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on RealReal from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on RealReal from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $7.39 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $687.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 139.73% and a negative net margin of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Arnon Katz sold 34,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $264,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 13,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $99,271.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,362. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

