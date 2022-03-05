The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,160 to GBX 2,030. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Weir Group traded as low as GBX 1,484 ($19.91) and last traded at GBX 1,519.50 ($20.39), with a volume of 242915 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,583 ($21.24).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,060 ($27.64) to GBX 2,240 ($30.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,575 ($21.13) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($33.14) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,980 ($26.57) price objective on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,160 ($28.98) to GBX 1,945 ($26.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,986.25 ($26.65).

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -291.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,703.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,705.60.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

