TheStreet Upgrades Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) to B

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ISTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of ISTR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 9,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Investar has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $23.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.87. The stock has a market cap of $210.79 million, a PE ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million for the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investar will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,214 shares of company stock valued at $44,194. 10.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTR. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter worth $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new position in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter worth about $3,167,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 476.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 112,463 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

