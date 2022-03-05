Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 3,400 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $89,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $25.61. 7,653,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,901,674. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.61 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.02 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUN. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,631,513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,016,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814,952 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Sunrun by 303.9% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $44,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

