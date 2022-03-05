ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Telsey Advisory Group from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of ThredUp from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.75. ThredUp has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $31.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

