Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,092 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in IAA were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in IAA by 2,284,451.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,003 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAA by 35.1% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,775,000 after buying an additional 956,784 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of IAA in the third quarter valued at $29,448,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IAA by 119.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 760,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,491,000 after buying an additional 414,022 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of IAA by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,294,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,475,000 after buying an additional 406,111 shares during the period. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IAA news, Director Peter Kamin bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 171,100 shares of company stock worth $6,067,981 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAA opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. IAA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.74 and a twelve month high of $64.55.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The business had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a return on equity of 129.04% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

