Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PetroChina were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PTR. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,055 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PetroChina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,873,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PetroChina by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of PTR opened at $55.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.90. PetroChina Company Limited has a 52-week low of $34.53 and a 52-week high of $55.86. The company has a market cap of $102.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.69.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

