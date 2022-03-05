Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.99 Million Stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MEDNAX were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,756,000 after buying an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MD stock opened at $22.99 on Friday. MEDNAX, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $498.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

In other news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $1,816,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,122 shares of company stock valued at $6,478,687. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

