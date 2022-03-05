Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,617 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 599 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sanmina were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,053,000 after purchasing an additional 159,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,893.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,925 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SANM has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $39.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.24.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

