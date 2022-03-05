Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,537 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,537,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 403,319 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 481,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 92,600 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 294.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 83,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 62,043 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.02, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $15.16.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $125.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.31 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 950.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

