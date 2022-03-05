Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 3,951 Shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Rambus were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rambus by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 860,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,103,000 after buying an additional 557,270 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 208,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 199,385 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 519,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. black and white Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. black and white Capital LP now owns 442,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 826.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 139,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 124,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Rambus stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 175.56 and a beta of 1.05. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rambus had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rambus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

