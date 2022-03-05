thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.71

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $9.10. thyssenkrupp shares last traded at $9.28, with a volume of 49,245 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised thyssenkrupp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on thyssenkrupp from €11.20 ($12.58) to €11.00 ($12.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.35 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that thyssenkrupp AG will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)

thyssenkrupp AG is an international group of companies comprising largely independent industrial and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Marine Systems, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Corporate. The Components Technology segment offers components for the automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for the wind turbines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.