Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Lowered to C$10.40

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$10.51 to C$10.40 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
“Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “2021 Beat Expectations / Set to Benefit From Rising Rates” and dated February 25, 2022. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.,” the firm’s analyst commented.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TF. TD Securities set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timbercreek Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Timbercreek Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.29%.
About Timbercreek Financial (Get Rating)
Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.