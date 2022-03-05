Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.
The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $769.15 million, a PE ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62.
About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)
Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Titan International (TWI)
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.