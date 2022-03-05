Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $13.73 and last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 8118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. Titan International had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Get Titan International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 9,915.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 10,448.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Titan International by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International in the third quarter worth about $91,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $769.15 million, a PE ratio of 154.13 and a beta of 2.62.

About Titan International (NYSE:TWI)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.