Tokamak Network (TON) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.81 Million

Tokamak Network (CURRENCY:TON) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 5th. Tokamak Network has a total market cap of $10.04 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Tokamak Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tokamak Network has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tokamak Network coin can currently be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00009417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokamak Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00104631 BTC.

Tokamak Network Profile

Tokamak Network (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Tokamak Network’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,727,340 coins. Tokamak Network’s official Twitter account is @tokamak_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tokamak Network is tokamak.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

Buying and Selling Tokamak Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokamak Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokamak Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokamak Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokamak Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokamak Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.