Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 35.9% in February

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a drop of 35.9% from the January 31st total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

TKOMY stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $62.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

