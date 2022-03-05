Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Price Target Increased to C$70.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRMLF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$66.25 to C$69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $41.49.

