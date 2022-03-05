Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Buys Shares of 991 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 10,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 126,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 43,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CAT opened at $195.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $104.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $246.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.74.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.
In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.06.
About Caterpillar (Get Rating)
Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.
