Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $492,000 Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,145 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,401,849,000 after acquiring an additional 973,779 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,552,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,081,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sempra Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,658,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,363 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,995,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,967,000 after acquiring an additional 230,741 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Sempra Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,583,000 after acquiring an additional 153,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.
In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $151.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $116.73 and a 12-month high of $151.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
