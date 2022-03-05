TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) CEO Charles K. Cohn Buys 221,408 Shares

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NRDY stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $661.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $13.49.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRDY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after buying an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after buying an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRDY shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities lowered their target price on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (Get Rating)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.