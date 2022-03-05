TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NRDY opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $13.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, insider Christopher C. Swenson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $29,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 221,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

