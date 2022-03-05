TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Receives $16.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TransAlta stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. 171,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter worth about $104,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

