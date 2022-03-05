TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $721.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 34,500 shares of company stock valued at $21,262,465 in the last 90 days. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,592 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 161.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,578.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDG traded down $21.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $633.06. 510,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,365. The stock has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 60.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $638.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $626.82. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

