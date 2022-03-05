TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TravelCenters of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get TravelCenters of America alerts:

TA stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 26,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,555,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $888,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TravelCenters of America (Get Rating)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.