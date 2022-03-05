Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 26 Per Share

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 26 ($0.35) per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $12.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TPK opened at GBX 1,341.50 ($18.00) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,579.99. The company has a market capitalization of £2.88 billion and a PE ratio of 11.29. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,326.50 ($17.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($24.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

TPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($28.24) to GBX 1,961 ($26.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.83) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($20.73) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,887.15 ($25.32).

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread purchased 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($19.13) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($40,619.86).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

