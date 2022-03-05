Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.00

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 112581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28.

Tree Island Steel Ltd. manufactures and sells steel wire and fabricated steel wire products for industrial, construction, agricultural, and specialty applications in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers industrial products, such as pulp and unitizing, waste, chain link, upholstery, low carbon, and shaped wires, as well as straight and cut bars; and wirelines for use in the oil industry.

