Tree Island Steel (TSE:TSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.00

Tree Island Steel Ltd. (TSE:TSL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 112581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$164.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28.
Tree Island Steel Company Profile (TSE:TSL)
