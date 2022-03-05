Trex (NYSE:TREX) PT Lowered to $118.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TREX. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.62.

TREX opened at $74.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a 52-week low of $73.65 and a 52-week high of $140.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.17.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $303.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trex will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

