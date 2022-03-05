Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,025 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Comcast makes up about 1.3% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 700 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 584.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 21,368,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,383,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

