Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $286,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,784 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,688 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $881,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 80,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 31,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 305.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 189,317 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 142,571 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.24.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,282,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,884,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The company has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.03%.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English bought 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

