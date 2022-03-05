Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of VAW stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.76. The company had a trading volume of 89,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,145. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $158.87 and a 12 month high of $201.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.37 and its 200 day moving average is $186.38.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

