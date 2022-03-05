Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $189.08. The company had a trading volume of 64,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.55. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $174.08 and a 52-week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

