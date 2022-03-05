Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,594 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Trinseo by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $76.49.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total transaction of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,957 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,363. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.