Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.080-$3.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on TROX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tronox from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Tronox from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.43.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.58. 1,614,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,155. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Tronox has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.01.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $884.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.39 million. Tronox had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Tronox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tronox will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tronox by 14.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,798,000 after acquiring an additional 192,367 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,766,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tronox by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 399,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tronox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,805,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,571,000 after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox (Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.