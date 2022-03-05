Truist Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Truist Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial analyst S. Ciccarelli now expects that the retailer will earn $3.85 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.40. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.70 EPS.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Target from $278.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.14. Target has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The stock has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Target’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

